Welcome to the Transactional Economy

There is a young woman in Chicago who earns money five different ways before noon on a Tuesday. She drives a rideshare app in the morning, drops a delivery on the way home, sells a handmade item from her Etsy shop, completes two micro-tasks on a gig marketplace and picks up a two-hour hospitality shift that evening. She has no payroll department, no direct deposit hitting every other Friday. What she has is a continuous stream of small disbursements, real-time transfers that function, collectively, as her paycheck.

She is not an outlier. She is the emerging archetype of the American worker.

I’ve started calling what she represents the transactional worker, operating within what we at PYMNTS Intelligence now call transactional payroll. It’s an income architecture defined not by schedules but by transactions, not by employment status but by output, not by the calendar but by the clock.

The data tells a story that most corporate payroll departments, legacy banks and enterprise HR platforms are only beginning to recognize. We’ve surveyed more than 60,000 U.S. consumers across multiple waves of research to document it.

The way tens of millions of Americans earn money has fundamentally changed. The way the financial system pays them has not kept up.

This is not a payroll innovation story. It is evidence of a deeper structural change: the shift from a batch-based financial system built around periodic wages to a transactional economy built around continuous income flow in a real-time economy.

The Scale of the Shift

According to PYMNTS Intelligence research commissioned by Ingo Payments, roughly 21% of all U.S. disbursements recipients in 2020 most often received their payouts instantly. By May 2025, that share had nearly tripled to approximately 41%.

But the headline figure spans every category of payout. Insurance claims, gaming winnings, loan proceeds, investment returns. The story that matters for the future of work lives inside one specific slice.

Wages.

When we isolate transactional payroll, the disbursements workers rely on as earnings and income, the shift is even more pronounced. Today, 46% of U.S. workers report receiving payouts instantly most of the time. Among those who depend on earnings from gig platforms, tipped shifts, construction sites and long-haul routes, the demand isn’t a preference. It is a structural requirement.

The cohorts driving this shift aren’t hard to identify.

Among Gen Z workers, 84% received at least one instant disbursement in the past year, and 40% now rely on instant methods more than any other payout channel. For this generation, waiting several business days for earnings to hit their account doesn’t feel like a minor inconvenience. It feels like a design failure, a relic of a system built for a different kind of work.

Four Use Cases Where This Hits Hardest

The wage use cases driving this shift are concrete. Our research has examined the specific industries where transactional payroll is most acutely felt, and where the gap between when work is done and when money arrives creates the most friction.

Four stand out.

Construction. Construction workers, particularly day laborers, trade subcontractors and project-based crews, have long operated in an environment where the gap between work completed and wages received can stretch days or weeks. Paper checks and ACH batch cycles are still the norm on many job sites, creating liquidity pressure for workers carrying out-of-pocket costs for tools, transportation and materials before a paycheck clears.

Our research found that construction is among the industries where instant wage access produces the most immediate lift in worker retention and shift acceptance, precisely because the cash-flow timing risk is highest.

Hospitality and Tipping. As digital payments have replaced cash at restaurants, hotels and event venues, tip disbursement has become a genuine operational problem. Workers who once left a shift with cash in hand now wait days for tips to be batched, processed and cleared. Our research tracked hospitality as one of five key industries rapidly adopting instant payment rails to resolve this mismatch.

Among tipped workers, 65% say they need their earnings instantly or within a single day. This reflects the financial architecture these workers live in, where the shift-by-shift tip cycle is the primary income cadence and delayed access disrupts every downstream obligation.

Transportation and Trucking. Trucking represents one of the clearest cases for per-trip, per-load transactional payroll. Owner-operators and independent drivers carry upfront costs such as fuel, tolls and maintenance before they’re paid for the haul. When settlement takes days, those costs create working capital gaps that small operators cannot easily absorb. Instant disbursements serve a dual purpose here: they reduce driver turnover for carriers and fleets, and they eliminate the paper check dependency that has historically characterized the industry.

Gig Platforms. The gig economy remains the most digitally advanced sector for instant wage disbursement. Nearly six in 10 payouts made by corporate senders to consumers for gig work now move via instant methods, the highest rate of any industry in our research. But the critical insight is that gig platforms aren’t the outlier. They are the template. The same logic driving instant wage adoption in the gig economy is now migrating into property management, event staffing, healthcare support, retail and logistics.

Many of the workers across these four use cases sit within what we call the Labor Economy: approximately 60 million U.S. workers concentrated in hourly, hands-on roles across logistics, hospitality, retail, construction and healthcare support.

These workers account for nearly 37% of the entire U.S. workforce and drive more than $1.7 trillion in annual consumer spending. But their savings sit roughly 40% below the national average. When their income is delayed or unpredictable, the consequences don’t stay contained to their households.

A 1% wage change across this population translates to approximately $17 billion in GDP impact. That is not a rounding error. That has a non-trivial economic impact.

Transactional Payroll: A New Architecture of Earning

It’s worth pausing on what transactional payroll actually means, because it captures something that the phrase “gig economy” doesn’t fully convey.

Transactional workers are not workers who are scraping by, stuck between real jobs or failing to find traditional employment. In many cases, they’ve actively chosen a different relationship with income, one built around autonomy, flexibility and the ability to match earnings to obligations in real time.

For one-third of millennials, transactional work is now the primary source of cash flow, not a supplement to a traditional salary. For roughly half of Gen Z, core income arrives through online selling, freelance services or platform-based work. These workers are not fringe cases of the labor market. They are increasingly its center.

And the financial system’s continued insistence on treating them as exceptions, routing their earnings through legacy payroll cycles, ACH batch processes and clearing windows designed for a different era, is creating friction with measurable economic consequences.

Consider the math. A worker who earns $200 on a Tuesday and can’t access those funds until Friday or the Friday after that isn’t merely inconvenienced. That worker may pay a late fee, miss a payment, borrow at high cost, or decline a subsequent shift because they can’t front the gas money to take it. Each of those outcomes has a price, to the worker, to the platform that depends on their availability, and to the broader economy that depends on her spending.

Our behavioral data, spanning multiple waves of study across the U.S. workforce, makes the stakes tangible.

Among gig workers, 54% say they need same-day access to their funds. Among tipped workers, that urgency climbs to 65%. Freelancers and contractors, whose work tends to follow longer billing cycles, still show meaningful urgency, with 48% requiring same-day access once work is completed.

For these workers, real-time access to pay is not a nice-to-have. Given thin savings, variable income and fixed obligations, same-day access is a liquidity requirement.

The Infrastructure Gap

If the demand for transactional payroll is so clear, why does the infrastructure to support it remain so incomplete?

The answer isn’t primarily technology. The rails for instant payments exist and are operational. The issue is adoption, incentive and institutional inertia on the sender side.

Despite overwhelming worker demand, only 36% of gig platforms currently offer instant payments consistently. The remaining 64% offer them only sometimes, rarely or never. That gap represents both a significant friction point in the labor market and a significant commercial opportunity for providers and platforms willing to close it.

The adoption data reveals something important about how workers respond when platforms do offer instant payments. It is not gradual. When instant payouts become available, 59% of all disbursements on that platform go instant almost immediately. Workers don’t need to be educated or incentivized. They’ve been waiting for the option.

And the stickiness is equally compelling.

Once a consumer receives an instant payment, 57% make it their primary payout method, up from 39% in 2020 and continuing to rise. For transactional payroll workers specifically, that stickiness reaches 68%. Once the expectation of real-time access is set, it does not reset.

The competitive implications are direct. Payout speed is a platform selection criterion. Workers operating across multiple transactional platforms, which is increasingly common, allocate their time toward platforms that pay faster. A platform that pays on Friday competes at a disadvantage against a platform that pays Tuesday night.

Solving for Employer Liquidity

There is a structural tension in the move toward on-demand pay that the business case for instant disbursements does not always address directly. Traditional biweekly payroll is not merely an administrative convention. For employers, it is a working capital tool. When wages are batched into a single disbursement every two weeks, the employer retains the use of that capital during the intervening period. Moving to on-demand disbursement replaces that predictable float with a continuous, variable draw on operating cash. Smaller platforms, staffing operators and hospitality groups may struggle to absorb that shift.

This is not a theoretical concern. It is one of the most consequential and underappreciated reasons that the adoption gap in instant payroll persists. Employers and platforms that want to offer real-time pay often find themselves caught between genuine worker demand and real treasury constraints. Solving for one without accounting for the other produces a half-measure that the market won’t sustain.

The model gaining traction, and the one that unlocks widespread adoption without forcing employers to restructure their working capital management, is the earned wage access intermediary. In this architecture, a third-party provider advances earned wages to workers in real time, fronting the capital the employer has not yet disbursed. The employer continues to settle on its existing payroll schedule. Workers receive access to funds when work is completed. The timing gap is bridged, but the employer’s cash flow cadence is preserved.

This decoupling is the key structural insight. Workers get real-time access; employers retain their working capital rhythm; and the intermediary earns revenue through a combination of small per-transaction fees, subscription arrangements with platforms, or employer-funded access offered as a workplace benefit. In the employer-funded model, the cost is typically offset by measurable reductions in turnover, higher shift acceptance rates, and improved worker availability. These outcomes carry their own return on investment.

The model also resolves a credit and underwriting question that has historically slowed adoption. Because the capital being advanced represents wages already earned rather than credit extended against future income, the risk profile is fundamentally different from consumer lending. The intermediary is not underwriting the worker’s ability to repay. It is bridging a timing gap on income that already exists, and recouping from the employer’s scheduled payroll settlement. The advance is not a loan. It is an acceleration.

What has lagged behind the model is integration. Earned wage access capabilities should be embedded directly into the payment infrastructure that platforms use to manage disbursements so that instant pay becomes a default feature rather than a separate product the worker must seek out. The platforms and financial institutions that achieve that integration, and offer it at the point where work is completed rather than as an add-on enrollment flow, will define what modern transactional payroll infrastructure looks like for the decade ahead. The employer liquidity problem is solvable. The business model to solve it already exists. What remains is execution.

The Real-Time Cash Flow Mindset

The behavioral shift among transactional workers isn’t just about speed. It reflects a fundamentally different relationship between earning and spending, one in which income management is an active, continuous practice rather than a passive, periodic event.

PYMNTS Intelligence research into how transactional payroll workers describe their own financial behavior reveals a pattern economists and financial planners would recognize as sophisticated real-time cash flow management.

These workers don’t smooth income across a pay period. They match income to obligations directly, often on a same-day or next-hour basis. They’ll describe choosing a particular shift because they need money tonight, or completing a specific delivery run because a bill is due in the morning.

That mindset creates a set of product requirements that traditional banking and payroll infrastructure was not designed to meet. The worker managing cash flow in real time needs real-time visibility into earnings, real-time access to those earnings and financial tools that operate at the same cadence as their income.

The generational profile matters here. Workers who have grown up in this real-time income environment, primarily millennials and Gen Z, have not experienced traditional biweekly payroll as a default. For them, the expectation that income arrives when it is earned is not a request. It is an assumption.

That product requirement is now getting a serious answer from both banks and FinTechs. As I wrote at the start of the year, Buy Now, Pay Later is stepping in as an emerging working capital tool for the modern middle class, migrating out of its original discretionary-spending niche and into the everyday financial plumbing of households that live close to the edge of their checking accounts.

For transactional workers managing variable income against fixed obligations, the fit is intuitive. BNPL’s installment structure lets workers authorize a necessary expense today and match its repayment to income they know is coming, without incurring the penalty economics of an overdraft. It converts the timing gap from a crisis into a schedule.

I see BNPL as a direct complement to the real-time payment rails that transactional payroll depends on. Instant disbursements get money into workers’ hands faster; BNPL tools help them extend that liquidity intelligently across their obligations.

The Side Hustle as Financial Infrastructure

The phrase “side hustle” entered mainstream vocabulary as a way to describe supplemental income, something workers did in addition to a primary job. That framing no longer captures reality for a significant and growing share of the workforce.

Recent PYMNTS Intelligence data, in collaboration with WorkWhile, shows that nearly one in five hourly workers now reports regular side work. And critically, the majority of that income is used not to build savings or fund discretionary spending, but to cover essentials: rent, groceries, utilities, transportation. What was once supplemental has become foundational.

This has real consequences for how the financial system should think about risk, liquidity, and the definition of a customer. A worker who earns $42,000 a year across three platforms and a tipped hospitality job is not a gig worker in the colloquial, marginal sense.

That worker is running a complex, multi-channel income operation that requires the kind of financial tooling that used to be reserved for small business owners. And risk profiling and underwriting that reflects their financial reality.

The financial stress that characterizes this population is not primarily about the level of their earnings. These workers are not earning nothing. They are earning enough, or close to enough, but that income is arriving at the wrong time, in the wrong cadence, with the wrong access characteristics. The stress is liquidity stress, not income stress. It is the stress of having earned money that is not yet available.

PYMNTS Intelligence research has found that the gap between salaried and hourly workers in terms of financial confidence and perceived mobility is driven less by income level than by access to liquidity tools.

Salaried workers experience the economy as a set of expanding options because they have predictable, smoothed income that gives them a planning horizon. Hourly and transactional workers, even those earning comparable amounts on an annualized basis, experience it as a treadmill, because each pay gap is a potential crisis.

Late fees, overdraft charges and clearing delays consume a disproportionate share of transactional workers’ income. A $35 overdraft fee on a $200 paycheck is not a minor inconvenience. It is a 17.5% penalty on earned wages, imposed not because the worker is financially irresponsible but because the infrastructure around them doesn’t sync with their reality.

This is precisely why I believe BNPL will become a structurally sound replacement for overdraft and late-fee dependency. Overdrafts are backward-looking: the penalty arrives after the worker has already stumbled. BNPL is forward-looking: the obligation is priced, scheduled and disclosed before the transaction is authorized. For transactional workers running their finances like a small business, that predictability will become a basic planning tool.

What the System Owes the Transactional Worker

The business case for faster payments to transactional workers is well established.

Platforms that pay faster attract more workers, retain them longer and compete more effectively for labor supply. Workers who receive instant payouts are far more likely to continue using the same platform. Workers who are not managing acute financial stress make fewer avoidable decisions, fewer missed shifts, fewer last-minute cancellations. And workers who are paid in real time have more money to spend in the real economy, because they’re not handing it over in late fees and penalties.

But the business case, while important, is not the whole argument. There is something more fundamental at stake in how the financial system treats earnings that belong to workers who have already done the work.

For the transactional workforce, timing is not an administrative detail. It is the difference between financial stability and financial fragility. The same earnings, arriving one day sooner, produce materially different outcomes for a worker managing thin savings against fixed obligations. The technical capability to deliver those earnings in real time exists. The rails are built.

The question is whether the institutions and platforms that sit between the worker and their money will treat that delivery as a baseline expectation or a premium feature.

The woman managing five income streams before noon on a Tuesday is already functioning as her own CFO. What she needs from the financial system is a product stack that matches that sophistication. Instant disbursements on the earning side, and intelligent short-term liquidity tools on the spending side. BNPL, offered through the debit card tied to the checking account where her income lands, gives her a way to smooth obligations without incurring the blunt-force penalty of an overdraft.

Those who bring these tools together, pairing real-time payroll with embedded installment options, will define what transactional banking looks like for the next decade.

For the banks and FinTechs that see around that corner, the upside is significant. Workers who experience real-time access to their earnings form durable relationships with the platforms and financial tools that provide that access.

Loyalty, it turns out, moves at the speed of money, too.

Until NEXT time.

PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider.

She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.