December Labor Economy Wage Gains Could Add $32 Billion to GDP, Even as Worker Confidence Lags

Wage to Wallet™ Index: The Divided Recovery: Labor Economy Workers Face an Uncertain 2026

Wage growth for the Labor Economy strengthened in December, helping labor economy workers avoid further financial deterioration. According to the January 2026 “Wage to Wallet™ Index: The Divided Recovery: Labor Economy Workers Face an Uncertain 2026,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence, WorkWhile and Ingo Payments, most are entering 2026 aiming to hold their ground — not fall behind — as expenses rise and job security remains uncertain.

Inside the January Index
  • Many workers are bracing, not advancing, in 2026. Fewer than one in three Labor Economy workers expect their personal finances to improve this year, while more than one in four expect to fall behind.
  • Flat pay and rising costs are squeezing household math. Roughly half of Labor Economy workers expect their income to stay the same in 2026, even as nearly half expect monthly expenses to rise, making saving and debt reduction harder.
  • Job anxiety and automation fears are rising. Around two-thirds of Labor Economy workers believe their skills will remain valuable as technology changes, and many worry automation could reduce demand for the work they do.

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Wage to Wallet™ Index: Measuring the Labor Economy’s Impact on U.S. Financial and Economic Health