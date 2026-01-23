December Labor Economy Wage Gains Could Add $32 Billion to GDP, Even as Worker Confidence Lags

Wage growth for the Labor Economy strengthened in December, helping labor economy workers avoid further financial deterioration. According to the January 2026 “Wage to Wallet™ Index: The Divided Recovery: Labor Economy Workers Face an Uncertain 2026,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence, WorkWhile and Ingo Payments, most are entering 2026 aiming to hold their ground — not fall behind — as expenses rise and job security remains uncertain.