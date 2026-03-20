Half of All Workers Say Bridging Today’s Gap Broke Next Week’s Budget

PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed more than 2,100 U.S. workers and found a financial system running on borrowed time. For millions of Labor Economy workers, solving today’s cash crisis quietly plants the seed of next week’s stress. Then the cycle resets again.

Read more in the March 2026 Wage to Wallet™ Index, “Never Quite Enough: How 30 Million Workers Borrow from Tomorrow to Pay for Today,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence, WorkWhile and Ingo Payments.