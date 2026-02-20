Side Work Surges as 22.7% of Hourly Workers Face Sudden Income Stops

Job security may be improving, but for millions of hourly workers, financial confidence is not. Side work is no longer a side story; it is becoming a core survival strategy in a labor market where essential income can disappear overnight. New data in the February 2026 “Wage to Wallet Index: Side Work Patterns in the Labor Economy,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence, WorkWhile and Ingo Payments, reveals a widening divide that companies can no longer afford to ignore.