Wage to Wallet Index™ - The Schedule Shock: How Unstable Hours Turn Paychecks Into Guesswork

Schedule Shifts Put Paychecks at Risk
PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 2,465 U.S. adults and found that unpredictable schedules are turning workweeks into financial stress events for Labor Economy workers. Roughly 2.4 million workers face weekly hour swings of 10 hours or more, moving more than $20 billion a year in expected pay into or out of household budgets. The latest Wage to Wallet Index, a PYMNTS Intelligence and WorkWhile collaboration, shows why schedule stability, faster wage access and better notice are becoming financial lifelines.