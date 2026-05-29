Cover for the PYMNTS Intelligence and WorkWhile May 2026 Wage to Wallet Index. New PYMNTS Intelligence research shows schedule instability drives income swings, missed bills and financial stress for hourly workers.

Schedule Shifts Put Paychecks at Risk

Wage to Wallet Index™ - The Schedule Shock: How Unstable Hours Turn Paychecks Into Guesswork

PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 2,465 U.S. adults and found that unpredictable schedules are turning workweeks into financial stress events for Labor Economy workers. Roughly 2.4 million workers face weekly hour swings of 10 hours or more, moving more than $20 billion a year in expected pay into or out of household budgets. The latest Wage to Wallet Index, a PYMNTS Intelligence and WorkWhile collaboration, shows why schedule stability, faster wage access and better notice are becoming financial lifelines.

Inside the May Index
  • Roughly 2.4 million Labor Economy workers face weekly hour swings of 10 hours or more, moving roughly $400 million in expected pay into or out of household budgets each week.
  • Fifty-four percent of Labor Economy workers made at least one career decision in the past five years due to schedule predictability, showing that schedule control is becoming a job benefit.
  • Only 11% of Labor Economy workers have access to on-demand pay through their employer, while fewer than half have a stable weekly schedule.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and consent to the sharing of your information with our sponsors, where applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Sponsors may use this information to contact you directly. You may update your preferences or withdraw your consent at any time.

    Subscribeto our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    Wage to Wallet™

    Wage to Wallet™ Index - The Resilience Deficit: Labor Workers in an Automated Economy Wage to Wallet™ Index - The Resilience Deficit: Labor Workers in an Automated Economy
    Wage to Wallet™ Index - Never Quite Enough: How 30 Million Workers Borrow from Tomorrow to Pay for Today Wage to Wallet™ Index - Never Quite Enough: How 30 Million Workers Borrow from Tomorrow to Pay for Today
    Wage to Wallet™ Index: Side Work Patterns in the Labor Economy Wage to Wallet™ Index: Side Work Patterns in the Labor Economy
    Wage to Wallet™ Index: The Divided Recovery: Labor Economy Workers Face an Uncertain 2026 Wage to Wallet™ Index: The Divided Recovery: Labor Economy Workers Face an Uncertain 2026
    Wage to Wallet™ Index: Liquidity Stress Splits Higher Earners and the Labor Economy Wage to Wallet™ Index: Liquidity Stress Splits Higher Earners and the Labor Economy
    Wage to Wallet™ Index: Wage Volatility’s $14B Consumer Spending Gap Wage to Wallet™ Index: Wage Volatility’s $14B Consumer Spending Gap
    Wage to Wallet Index™: Measuring the Labor Economy’s Impact on U.S. Financial and Economic Health Wage to Wallet Index™: Measuring the Labor Economy’s Impact on U.S. Financial and Economic Health
    Wage to Wallet™ Index: Measuring the Labor Economy’s Impact on U.S. Financial and Economic Health Wage to Wallet™ Index: Measuring the Labor Economy’s Impact on U.S. Financial and Economic Health