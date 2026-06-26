How Pain at the Pump Just Became a Staffing Problem

For “When the Drive Isn’t Worth the Pay: How Fuel Costs Reshape Who Can Afford to Work,” PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 2,465 U.S. adults to examine how rising fuel and transportation costs are reshaping access to work. The twist: commute costs eat a nearly identical share of income for lower- and higher-earning workers—so why are lower earners the ones turning down shifts? The June edition of the Wage to Wallet Index, a collaboration with WorkWhile, shows where banks, FinTechs, payments providers and workforce platforms can step in before a higher gas bill becomes lost pay or an unfilled shift.