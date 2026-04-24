New Data Shows AI Anxiety Moving From The Front Office to the Front Lines

AI disruption is no longer centered on higher-paying jobs. New PYMNTS Intelligence data show it is moving into the Labor Economy, where many workers have less training, less financial cushion and less confidence they can recover if technology changes their jobs.

Read more in the April 2026 Wage to Wallet™ Index, “The Resilience Deficit: Labor Workers in an Automated Economy,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence, WorkWhile and Ingo Payments.