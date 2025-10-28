Crypto Custody Becomes Land Grab for FinTechs, Nonbanks

Highlights
Traditional finance relies on invisible, audited custodians, while crypto’s private key system is risky and irrecoverable, especially for large institutions.
Crypto and FinTech firms, along with tech giants like IBM, are pursuing federal and state trust charters to prove compliance and legitimacy as custody becomes central to mainstream adoption.
Blockchain’s decentralized design now coexists with regulated custodians using advanced key management and compliance frameworks, as firms seek OCC charters and Fed access.
In traditional finance, custody is almost invisible.