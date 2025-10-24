This Week in Stablecoins: Winning a Seat at the Banking Table

Highlights
U.S. regulators, including the Federal Reserve and OCC, are exploring ways to integrate stablecoin issuers into the banking system through “streamlined” Fed accounts and trust or bank charters.
Private-sector momentum is accelerating as firms embed stablecoins into payment infrastructure, marking a transition from speculative crypto assets to financial tools for global settlement.
As the U.S. moves toward cautious inclusion, global regulators diverge — China restricts private stablecoins to protect its e-CNY, while Europe advances more licenses under its MiCA framework.
Stablecoins are arguably giving cryptocurrency mainstream legitimacy.