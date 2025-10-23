Coinbase Brings Crypto Into the Boardroom

Highlights
With clearer rules and legacy finance joining in, crypto firms are making a bet that the next crypto boom comes from SMEs using digital assets for payments and payroll—not day traders.
Stablecoins can offer faster, cheaper global payouts and chargeback-free merchant payments—turning crypto into practical infrastructure for cross-border commerce.
With slick payment links, accounting integrations, and AI-ready rails, crypto firms like Coinbase are committed to making crypto feel like Apple Pay—powering an era where bots, not bankers, move money.
The most palatable side of crypto might just be its potential within the enterprise and small business.
