Making Sense of What AML Looks Like Across the Crypto Landscape

Highlights
Crypto’s growth is forcing old-school compliance to evolve — AML and financial crime rules are now front and center as Web3 firms go public in the U.S.
AI, APIs and blockchain analytics are being positioned as replacements for manual checks with real-time, cross-platform “network intelligence” for detecting financial risks.
Industry firms are promoting digital IDs and zero-knowledge proofs as key to modernizing KYC, paving the way for privacy-first, self-enforcing compliance in the blockchain.
Traditional compliance methods face a tough battle in the cryptocurrency world. Pseudonymity, code-driven transactions and borderless systems, it turns out, don’t naturally mesh with laws designed for a world of centralized banks and paper trails.