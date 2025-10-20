What CFOs Embracing AI Need to Know About Compliance

Highlights
In today’s finance world, there’s no compliance without AI — and no safe AI without strong compliance.
AI is rewriting compliance as algorithms make decisions once handled by humans, creating new risks around bias, opacity, and accountability.
CFOs need AI governance, not just IT oversight, as data and algorithm controls are becoming as vital as financial controls.
Compliance programs are only as strong as their weakest pillars. And for CFOs and finance departments, artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as one of the biggest opportunities, and most dangerous risks, of the 21st century.