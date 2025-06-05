The Future of Bank Compliance? There’s an AI Agent for That

Highlights
Up to 85% of compliance officers’ work involves form-filling and follow-ups — creating operational bottlenecks and wasted resources.
AI agents can handle high-risk, high-touch tasks like enhanced due diligence, boosting capacity and turning compliance from a cost center into a competitive edge.
Greenlite’s proprietary “trust infrastructure” embeds regulatory standards into its AI systems, providing governance and human oversight — key to winning over highly regulated financial institutions.
Against a backdrop of rising financial complexity, ballooning regulatory risk and exploding customer expectations, trimming compliance bloat has become a new battleground for innovation.
