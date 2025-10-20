AI’s Move From Banking Back Offices to Balance Sheets Warrants Caution

Highlights
Banks are deepening their investments in artificial intelligence, and AI has the potential to be used more widely in credit underwriting.
Citi is among the leaders in embedding AI enterprise-wide, while others highlight efficiency gains and tighter controls.
The collapse of Tricolor underscores that expanding credit through AI-driven data models requires equal focus on governance and validation.
Technology and data are changing the face of credit and in particular, the underwriting of that credit. AI is proving to be, and will continue to be, part of that transformation.