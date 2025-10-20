NContracts Debuts AI-Powered Risk Management and Compliance Tools

NContracts has introduced a pair of AI-powered compliance and risk management solutions for financial institutions.

The company’s new “Ntelligence product line,” announced Monday (Oct. 20), is designed to help financial organizations better manage compliance by “cutting through data noise” to get faster actionable insights.

“Financial organizations are drowning in data while everyone expects faster, more sophisticated responses to compliance issues,” Michael Berman, founder and CEO of Ncontracts, said in a news release.

“Our Ntelligence solutions don’t just process information – they decode it, interpret it, and tell you exactly what needs attention and why. We’re giving compliance teams superpowers they’ve never had before.”

The new solutions include Complaint Ntelligence, an expansion of Ncontracts’ Ncomply compliance management system. This tool automatically analyzes and categorizes customer complaints to spot patterns and trends that need immediate attention while offering specific guidance on remediation strategies.

Regression Ntelligence, meanwhile, automates complex statistical modeling that historically has required spending on consultants and weeks of analysis.

“The solution controls for legitimate credit factors like income and credit score to determine if lending disparities indicate bias or legitimate risk assessment — delivering answers in minutes,” the release added.

As PYMNTS wrote earlier this year, financial industry executives believe that companies have little choice but to turn to AI to make their way through today’s increasingly complex regulatory landscape and faster product development cycles.

“In 2025, there is pretty much no compliance without AI, because compliance became exponentially harder,” said Alexander Statnikov, co-founder and CEO of Crosswise Risk Management. “Think about all the change management that happens with regulations. Now, states will be stepping in. How do you stay on top of it?”

Something similar is happening with business product development cycles.

“They got much faster. Rather than being a two-year cycle, it’s been a few weeks. Products are being shipped quicker,” Statnikov said. Add the complexity of banking as a service and handling of third-party risk management as areas to manage, and “this makes AI a necessity for success of compliance.”

PYMNTS spoke with Ncontracts’ Berman last year about the increasing burdens financial institutions face when dealing with vendor lifecycle management.

“You’re either taking a lot of risks,” he told PYMNTS, “because you don’t have the legal resources to spend. Or you’re spending money on legal resources that you could be spending elsewhere if you had the appropriate technology in place.”