Anthropic and Deloitte Partner to Build AI Solutions for Regulated Industries

Anthropic and Deloitte have partnered to build artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that include compliance features to enable their deployment in regulated industries like financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and public services.

The solutions will be powered by Anthropic’s AI assistant Claude, the companies said in a Monday (Oct. 6) press release.

In addition, Deloitte will make Claude available to 470,000 Deloitte employees across its global network and will establish a Claude Center of Excellence made up of trained specialists who will develop implementation frameworks, share practices across deployments and provide ongoing technical support, according to the release.

The two companies will also create a formal certification program for Deloitte employees who support Claude implementations, both within the company and across its network, per the release.

“Deloitte is making this significant investment in Anthropic’s AI platform because our approach to responsible AI is very aligned, and together we can reshape how enterprises operate over the next decade,” Ranjit Bawa, global technology and ecosystems and alliances leader at Deloitte Global, said in the release.

For Anthropic, this collaboration marks the company’s largest enterprise AI deployment to date, according to the release.

“When the world’s leading organizations need to tackle complex, critical work, they choose Anthropic because Claude is built for the compliance and control that enterprises demand,” Paul Smith, chief commercial officer at Anthropic, said in the release.

This partnership builds upon previous collaborations between the two companies.

In July, Anthropic said Deloitte was one of the consulting firms with which it partnered to provide implementation help for Claude for Financial Services, an out-of-the-box generative AI solution tailored to analysts, portfolio managers and underwriters at large financial institutions.

The two companies teamed up in April to launch a certification program for generative AI and advanced AI applications. They said the program would work in conjunction with Deloitte AI Academy to certify 15,000 Deloitte practitioners globally and prepare them to bring safe, reliable and trusted AI to the market.

“As part of Deloitte’s $1.4 billion Project 120 investment in learning and development, this initiative reinforces Deloitte’s overall commitment to bridging the AI skills gap and training top talent in state-of-the-art technology,” Jim Rowan, head of AI, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, said at the time in a press release.