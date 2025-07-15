Anthropic Launches Claude for Financial Services to Power Data-Driven Decisions

Highlights
Anthropic launched Claude for Financial Services, an enterprise-only AI platform designed to help financial institutions perform research, modeling and compliance with verified data sources and audit trails.
The solution integrates with providers like Snowflake, S&P Global and Morningstar, enabling users to verify financial data directly from the source and reduce hallucinations in AI-generated outputs.
Clients including Bridgewater and the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund are adopting the platform, which offers expanded context windows, Claude Code for custom modeling, and six weeks of training.
Anthropic on Tuesday (July 15) introduced Claude for Financial Services, an out-of-the-box generative artificial intelligence solution tailored to analysts, portfolio managers and underwriters at large financial institutions.