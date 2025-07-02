Anthropic Annual Revenue Reportedly Reaches $4 Billion 

Artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic’s yearly revenue has reportedly reached $4 billion.

That’s according to a report Tuesday (July 1) from The Information, citing sources familiar with the company’s finances.

The report puts it in the context of other developments surrounding the company, namely the news that Anysphere, maker of AI-powered coding app Cursor, had hired two leaders of Claude Cope, Anthropic’s coding product.

This development is noteworthy, the report argues, as Cursor depends on AI from Anthropic to power its app and is among Anthropic’s biggest customers.

Boris Cherny, who headed the development of Claude Code, has been named Anysphere’s chief architect and head of engineering, while Cat Wu, product manager for Claude Code, will become Anysphere’s head of product at Anysphere

Cherny told The Information he and Wu would be working on developing “agent-like” features, as well as other products.

The hirings come at a time when AI firms are reportedly paying large salaries to retain technical staff, as covered here earlier this week.

For example, OpenAI is paying salaries of $200,000 to $530,000 a year to 29 technical staffers, according to a report from Business Insider, citing federal filings needed to hire people who require H-1B visas to work in the U.S.

That report added that Anthropic has shelled out $300,000 to $690,000 for 14 staffers, while Thinking Machines Lab, a startup launched by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, is paying $450,000 to $500,000 to four technical staffers.

Those federal filings happened before Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s hiring spree that saw the tech giant pay $14.3 billion for a 49% share in Scale AI and poach its co-founder and CEO Alexandr Wang.

In other AI news, PYMNTS wrote earlier this week about Google’s predicament as artificial intelligence chatbots gain a larger share of the search market.

“As such, Google finds itself in a market position similar to what Yahoo faced in the dot-com era,” that report said, noting the latter company now commands just 3% of the overall search market.

While it’s only been around for a little under three years, OpenAI’s ChatGPT holds an 80.1% share of the generative AI market as of May while Google comes in third place at 5.6%, according to digital analytics company Similarweb.

“As generative AI reshapes how people search, Google finds itself at the center of rising opportunity and heightened risks,” PYMNTS added. “The big question: Can Google reinvent itself to stay on top? Or will it go the way of Yahoo?”