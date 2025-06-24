Meta Approached Multiple AI Startups for Potential Acquisition

Highlights
Meta approached several top AI startups — including Perplexity AI, Runway and Safe Superintelligence — but most declined its offers.
Meta succeeded in securing a $14.3 billion deal for 49% of Scale AI and hired its CEO, Alexandr Wang, to lead its superintelligence efforts.
The company’s aggressive push reflects growing frustration with the pace of its own AI advancements and intensifies the battle for elite AI talent amid fierce competition from OpenAI, Google and others.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is on an artificial intelligence talent acquisition spree, reportedly approaching several high-profile AI startups for a potential acquisition.
