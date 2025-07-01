AI Startups: What OpenAI, Anthropic Pay Their Technical Staff

Highlights
OpenAI, Anthropic and Thinking Machines Lab pay engineers top dollar for base salaries, but far from Meta’s reported $100 million.
Elon Musk’s xAI raised $10 billion in debt and equity to fund Grok and support its AI data center efforts.
Building and training foundation models can require billions of dollars in capital, unlike lower-cost app-focused AI startups.
OpenAI, Anthropic and Thinking Machines are reportedly paying big dollars for technical staff — but the compensation is far from the eye-watering sums of up to $100 million from Meta.