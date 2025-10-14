How AI Is Supercharging the Tools CFOs Already Trust

Highlights
Finance teams are embracing generative reasoning atop legacy systems to unlock smarter forecasting, reconciliation and cash flow optimization.
CFOs are favoring explainable, auditable AI that enhances existing workflows and decision-making rather than replacing core systems.
AI is evolving finance a step-change away from bottlenecked processes to intelligent, active management, proving its power can lie not only in disruption but in precision.
When market leaders speak, CFOs and treasury teams tend to listen.