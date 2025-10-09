Slow AP Workflows Threaten Supply Chains at a Critical Moment

Highlights
Accounts payable has shifted from a routine back-office chore to a key lever for cash protection, supplier trust and revenue growth, driven by managed services, AI-powered automation and a focus on faster, more predictable payments.
Despite proven benefits, 68% of firms still process invoices manually; progress requires addressing cultural and technical resistance, tackling labor-intensive workflows first, and using managed services to ease the transition.
Pairing automation with AI enables smarter payment routing, reduces fraud risk, predicts supplier adoption of digital methods (with up to 90% accuracy), and ultimately turns AP into a scalable growth platform.
