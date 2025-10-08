CFOs Embrace AI’s ROI as Finance Outgrows ‘Cost Center’ Label

Highlights
CFOs are shifting from budget gatekeepers to enterprise growth leaders, adopting AI with an investor’s mindset — focused on ROI through improved cash flow, forecasting accuracy and decision speed.
Despite lofty vendor promises, finance teams see real gains in small, practical wins, like faster reconciliations, better invoicing checks and SQL query refinement, while avoiding massive, costly integrations.
Finance leaders remain cautious about full autonomy, using AI as an assistant rather than an agent, while envisioning a future where AI can handle month-end closes and even guide strategic decisions.
For decades, finance teams have been branded as the “cost center” of the enterprise, a department primarily responsible for controlling budgets, approving expenses and delivering reports.
