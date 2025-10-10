AI Helps CFOs Unlock Future Value Sooner

Highlights
With AI, CFOs can now detect trends, risks, and liquidity issues as they emerge, enabling proactive rather than reactive decision-making.
By automating manual checks, matching transactions faster and spotting anomalies in payment behaviors, AI can reduce errors, accelerate monthly closing and provide early warnings against fraud and supplier risk.
AI-driven tools can analyze market conditions and supplier needs to foster healthier, more collaborative relationships, moving beyond transactional interactions to long-term value creation.
Hindsight is 20/20, which made it perfect for the world of corporate finance. After all, cash flow management has long been an exercise in hindsight and certainty.
