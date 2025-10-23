Stablecoin Issuers Race for Bank Charters as Fed Weighs Access

Highlights
Stablecoin issuers are pursuing federal bank or trust charters to internalize issuance, custody and payments infrastructure.
The GENIUS Act has created a clear regulatory framework for payment stablecoins, driving new charter applications and system-access efforts.
The Federal Reserve’s exploration of “skinny” master accounts for non-banks signals stablecoin issuers could gain direct access to payment rails.
Paths are being paved for stablecoins to move more fully into mainstream payments, with growing use in cross-border settlements, corporate treasury flows and real-time commerce.