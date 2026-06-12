Crypto Experts Tell PYMNTS Where Digital Assets Go Next

Highlights
Crypto is becoming infrastructure. The focus is shifting from trading and speculation to payments, treasury operations and money movement.
Adoption hinges on integration. Stablecoins and blockchain must work within existing financial systems, ERP platforms and regulatory frameworks to gain enterprise traction.
The opportunity is financial re-platforming. Industry leaders see blockchain as a way to modernize the rails behind payments and capital markets, but only if it delivers measurable business value.
There’s something rare happening across the digital asset landscape: it’s quiet.