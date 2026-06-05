This Week in Stablecoins: Ignoring the Crypto Market Rout

Highlights
Banks are building tokenized deposit systems, payments giants are investing in blockchain settlement, and FinTech firms are integrating stablecoin access into consumer offerings.
Policymakers are debating regulatory frameworks not because they want to encourage experimentation but because they increasingly recognize that adoption is already happening.
Critics warn of systemic risks, saying stablecoins can resemble lightly regulated money market funds operating outside traditional financial safeguards.
Cryptocurrency markets are bleeding again as bitcoin volatility returns.