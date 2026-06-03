Revolut Wants to Give US Banking Customers Stablecoin Access

Revolut reportedly plans to include stablecoins as part of its U.S. banking offering.

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That’s according to Revolut U.S. CEO Cetin Duransoy, interviewed Wednesday (June 3) by Reuters. In addition to stablecoins, the plan is to also give customers of the U.K.-based FinTech access to FDIC-backed products like high-yield investment and checking accounts.

The news comes on the heels of Revolut’s application for a U.S. banking charter in March, which came at the same time the company named Duransoy its American CEO.

“Revolut’s application arrives during an extraordinary surge in charter activity across the FinTech sector,” PYMNTS wrote at the time. “During 2025, the OCC received 14 de novo charter applications, a number nearly equaling the total from the previous four years combined.”

The larger dynamic, as has been documented here, “reflects a fundamental shift in how FinTechs view regulatory infrastructure — not as a burden, but as a competitive advantage,” that report added.

Duransoy told Reuters he expects Revolut to begin operating its U.S. bank in 2027. The report says the bank’s initial targets will be customers with international needs, with the app offering services in upwards of 30 currencies.

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“We’ll begin by focusing on business and retail customers that need multiple currencies, such as dollars, rupees or Latin American currencies,” Duransoy added.

Clients will have ATM access, though Revolut’s bank will have no physical U.S. branches. Valued at $75 billion, Revolut is a private company, and its CEO has said it will not look to enter the stock market before 2028.

The company’s plans for U.S. expansion comes amid continued demand for digital banking platforms, driven by younger consumers. Research from PYMNTS Intelligence shows that 13.8% of consumers now use a digital bank as their main financial institution.

That’s due in part to the fact that Gen Z manages financial tasks using the same apps they turn to for shopping, communication and entertainment. This pattern, PYMNTS wrote, does not reflect a preference for traditional banking, but for one where payments, savings and spending are part of the same digital environment.

“For providers, the read-across is that the firm that captures daily engagement is more likely to become the primary account,” that report said. “For banks eyeing competition from the neobanks, some of the latter are beginning to operate with the same economic levers.”