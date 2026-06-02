Who Is Who in the Banks vs. Stablecoin-Yield Battle

Highlights
Yield-bearing stablecoins threaten to compete directly with deposits, one of the banking industry’s most valuable funding advantages.
Banks, regulators, and even big-banking critic Elizabeth Warren are converging against parts of the bill, warning that stablecoins could replicate banking functions without equivalent oversight or consumer protections.
Bitcoin is sliding as investors interpret mounting resistance to the CLARITY Act as a sign that Washington’s crypto-friendly momentum may be stalling just as institutional adoption was accelerating.
The stablecoin debate is no longer primarily about crypto. It is about banking power. And if the back-and-forth over the weekend between Coinbase and JPMorgan Chase is to be taken at face value, it might not even be much of a debate anymore, either.