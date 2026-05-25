Two Years Ago vs Today: Looking at Crypto Regulation in the US

Highlights
U.S. crypto regulation is becoming more defined, with the GENIUS Act, advancing Senate legislation and closer SEC-CFTC coordination replacing the earlier enforcement-first approach.
Greater regulatory clarity is accelerating institutional adoption, with firms expanding stablecoin and custody initiatives.
The industry’s focus has shifted from regulatory uncertainty to managing overlapping and diverging rules across markets.
Two years ago, the defining feature of U.S. crypto regulation was its uncertainty. Regulators relied heavily on enforcement rather than formal rulemaking, leaving companies to interpret legal boundaries retroactively through lawsuits and settlements.
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Blockchain, CFTC, CLARITY Act, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, crypto regulation, Cryptocurrency, digital assets, GENIUS Act, News, PYMNTS News, SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission