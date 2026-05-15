Crypto Regulation Moved From Theory to Market Force This Week

Highlights
The Senate Banking Committee’s advancement of the CLARITY Act marks crypto’s transition from regulatory uncertainty to institutional legitimacy, pushing digital assets deeper into mainstream finance.
The real competitive battle is shifting away from token speculation and toward ownership of stablecoin payment rails, treasury infrastructure and cross-border settlement systems that could reshape global commerce.
Banks, FinTechs and venture investors are accelerating their positioning as Washington, Europe and Asia race to define the rules governing the next generation of financial infrastructure.
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee’s vote Thursday (May 14) to advance the Clarity Act marked one of the most consequential regulatory developments for digital assets since the collapse of FTX reignited demands for federal oversight.