Elliptic’s Policy Chief Says Crypto Needs a ‘Healing Moment’

Highlights
The SEC and CFTC issued a rare joint statement allowing U.S. exchanges to list certain crypto asset products, marking the first time both regulators aligned on digital assets.
The move reignited institutional interest, with banks, asset managers and exchanges like Nasdaq revisiting tokenization, stablecoins and crypto partnerships.
Existing financial compliance frameworks can be adapted to crypto, but upskilling compliance teams and achieving global regulatory harmonization are challenges.
