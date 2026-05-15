CLARITY Act Advances as Crypto Oversight Debate Continues

The legislation would clarify SEC and CFTC jurisdiction over digital assets and set rules for DeFi and stablecoins, though banks warn stablecoin growth could siphon deposits from traditional lenders.

The markup exposed divides over crypto oversight, with critics warning the bill could weaken anti-money laundering and sanctions enforcement, while supporters argued existing safeguards are sufficient.

The Senate Banking Committee advanced the CLARITY Act in a bipartisan 15–9 vote, giving the crypto industry its clearest path yet toward a formal U.S. regulatory framework.

Regulations can create winners and losers, as well as kick off unpredictable second-order effects.

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Most industries already know this. The digital asset sector, however, could be about to find out. On Thursday (May 14), the crypto industry’s long-standing regulatory gray areas all changed, at least procedurally. The Senate Banking Committee advanced the long-debated CLARITY Act in a 15–9 vote, marking the most significant congressional movement yet toward establishing a comprehensive federal framework for digital assets.

Two Democrats, Sens. Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland, joined Republicans to move the bill forward, giving the crypto industry its clearest signal yet that a bipartisan path to a clear policy framework may still exist.

The committee markup, however, revealed something deeper than a simple legislative victory. It exposed potential emerging fault lines that could define the next era of U.S. crypto policy: decentralization versus accountability, innovation versus financial surveillance, and increasingly, whether digital assets should be integrated into the traditional banking system or evolve alongside it.

See also: CLARITY Act Watch: Washington’s 72-Hour Crunch Before Thursday’s Crypto Markup

Amendment Battle Revealed Bill’s Real Priorities

Thursday’s hearing unfolded less like a technical markup than a referendum on the future of financial oversight in the digital asset era. Democrats repeatedly proposed amendments targeting anti-money laundering enforcement, sanctions authority, political ethics, and DeFi accountability. Most failed on party-line votes.

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Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., emerged as the committee’s most persistent critic, arguing the legislation creates openings for sanctions evasion, illicit finance, and regulatory arbitrage. Her amendment to close what she called a “tokenization loophole” failed 11–13 after Republicans argued existing protections were sufficient. A second Warren amendment expanding Treasury sanctions authority over DeFi platforms tied to terror financing also failed after Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., countered that the bill already covered those risks.

The exchanges exposed the legislation’s central tension: Supporters see the bill as integrating crypto into the regulated financial system, while critics argue Congress is legitimizing decentralized infrastructure before establishing clear enforcement mechanisms. That divide surfaced repeatedly throughout the markup.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., proposed explicitly banning DeFi protocols designed to facilitate money laundering or sanctions evasion. Republicans rejected the amendment, arguing existing law already prohibits such conduct. Another ethics-driven amendment targeting self-dealing by federal officials and family members also failed along partisan lines.

Meanwhile, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., warned that portions of the bill could make it “more difficult for law enforcement to capture criminals,” particularly because of liability protections for DeFi developers. Her amendment failed 11–13.

Read more: Crypto’s Defining Week Arrives as Senate Pushes CLARITY Act Forward

From Rebellion to Infrastructure

The PYMNTS Intelligence and Citi report “Chain Reaction: Regulatory Clarity as the Catalyst for Blockchain Adoption” found that blockchain’s next leap will be shaped by regulation. The CLARITY Act could be one of the biggest pieces of that leap.

At its core, the CLARITY Act attempts to resolve one of the crypto industry’s most consequential unresolved questions surrounding when, or whether, a digital asset is regulated as a security, and when, or whether, it falls under commodities law. The bill would establish clearer jurisdictional boundaries between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), while creating disclosure requirements and compliance obligations for digital asset firms. It also introduces standards around decentralized finance, tokenization, anti-money laundering, and stablecoins.

Even as crypto firms celebrated the committee vote, traditional banks remain among the bill’s most powerful opponents. The American Bankers Association and community banking groups have aggressively pushed back against provisions involving stablecoin rewards and tokenized financial products. Banks fear digital asset platforms could pull deposits away from federally insured institutions, eroding a foundational source of lending liquidity.

The stablecoin debate nearly derailed the legislation earlier this year before lawmakers reached a compromise restricting interest-like payments while still allowing transaction-based rewards.

“The banking industry continues to believe that the CLARITY Act should be strengthened further by tightening the prohibition on interest-like rewards for holding stablecoin while also allowing certain payment stablecoin transactions and activities to generate rewards. Without the necessary guardrails, stablecoin offerings are expected to draw away bank deposits and threaten local lending and economic activity across the country. In that spirit, we will continue to work with senators in good faith to address this issue and improve the bill and its chances on the Senate floor,” a coalition of banking industry groups shared in a statement with PYMNTS following the Senate Banking Committee vote.

Still, committee approval is only the start. Final Senate passage will likely require at least seven Democratic votes, while House negotiators are still expected to push for substantial revisions.