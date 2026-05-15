CLARITY Act Advances as Crypto Oversight Debate Continues

Highlights
The Senate Banking Committee advanced the CLARITY Act in a bipartisan 15–9 vote, giving the crypto industry its clearest path yet toward a formal U.S. regulatory framework.
The markup exposed divides over crypto oversight, with critics warning the bill could weaken anti-money laundering and sanctions enforcement, while supporters argued existing safeguards are sufficient.
The legislation would clarify SEC and CFTC jurisdiction over digital assets and set rules for DeFi and stablecoins, though banks warn stablecoin growth could siphon deposits from traditional lenders.
Regulations can create winners and losers, as well as kick off unpredictable second-order effects.