Crypto’s Defining Week Arrives as Senate Pushes CLARITY Act Forward

Major disputes remain unresolved, particularly around stablecoin rewards, banking competition, and consumer protections, meaning the bill still faces significant political negotiation before any final passage.

The legislation reflects a broader shift in Washington’s attitude toward crypto, with lawmakers treating blockchain infrastructure and stablecoins as strategic financial and geopolitical issues tied to U.S. competitiveness and dollar dominance.

The Senate Banking Committee’s May 14 markup of the CLARITY Act marks the most serious U.S. congressional effort yet to establish formal crypto market structure rules, especially around whether digital assets fall under SEC or CFTC oversight.

There may be few days as important to crypto in the U.S. as this coming Thursday (May 14).

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That’s when the Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to mark up the CLARITY Act, potentially moving forward the establishment of a formal market structure framework for cryptocurrencies and digital assets in the United States.

Markups are where bills become politically real. Senators negotiate amendments, pressure-test compromises, and determine whether legislation has enough institutional support to survive floor consideration.

For crypto companies, the implications of Thursday’s session could be existential. Executives have long argued that the United States risks losing blockchain innovation to jurisdictions with clearer frameworks, including the European Union, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. The industry has framed regulatory ambiguity not merely as a legal inconvenience, but as a competitiveness problem.

Ironically, the industry that once promoted decentralization above all else is now asking Congress for centralized regulatory legitimacy.

See also: Lawmakers Recast Stablecoins as Payments Tools in CLARITY Act Compromise

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Stablecoins Have Become the Battleground

Although the CLARITY Act is broadly framed as market structure legislation, one of the fiercest fights surrounding the bill centers on stablecoins and their relationship to the traditional banking system, particularly that of yield-bearing stablecoin products.

Traditional banking groups argue that allowing crypto intermediaries to offer yield-bearing stablecoin products effectively re-creates deposit-taking activity outside the insured banking system. Their concern is a straightforward one centered around the fact that if consumers begin holding large portions of cash-equivalent balances in stablecoins rather than bank accounts, banks could lose a meaningful share of low-cost deposits that underpin lending activity.

In a new letter to Chairman Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Ranking Member Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the American Bankers Association, Bank Policy Institute, Consumer Bankers Association, Financial Services Forum, Independent Community Bankers of America and National Bankers Association called for “additional changes” that are needed to ensure the bill “clearly prohibits interest-like payments on stablecoins and avoids unintended loopholes.”

Crypto firms see the issue differently. They argue that banning rewards on stablecoin holdings would entrench incumbent banks while limiting competition in digital payments infrastructure. In their view, programmable dollars represent the next evolution of internet-native finance, and restricting incentives would amount to protecting legacy institutions from technological disruption.

A proposed compromise negotiated by lawmakers would prohibit customer rewards on idle stablecoin balances while still allowing incentives tied to transactional activity, such as payments processing.

“Our compromise also allows crypto companies to offer other forms of customer rewards. Most importantly, it helps put us on a bipartisan path to pass the CLARITY Act, providing the regulatory certainty needed to foster innovation,” wrote Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C, on X.

“Some in the banking industry may not want either of these things to happen, and we respectfully agree to disagree,” the senator added.

See also: FDIC and OCC Both Want to Be Stablecoins’ New Boss

The Larger Stakes for Financial Markets

What makes the CLARITY Act significant is not simply that it could help crypto companies. It is that the legislation represents a broader attempt to determine how financial markets function in a tokenized economy.

At the center of the CLARITY Act, at least for nonbanking entities, is the long-standing and deceptively simple issue of whether a digital asset should be treated as a security or a commodity. The proposed legislation attempts to resolve that uncertainty by creating clearer jurisdictional boundaries between regulators and defining pathways for digital assets to transition from securities-like fundraising instruments into decentralized commodities.

The PYMNTS Intelligence and Citi report “Chain Reaction: Regulatory Clarity as the Catalyst for Blockchain Adoption” found that blockchain’s next leap will be shaped by regulation.

And despite the growing momentum, the CLARITY Act still faces substantial political obstacles. Several Democrats remain skeptical that the bill contains sufficiently robust anti-money laundering provisions and safeguards against conflicts of interest or political profiteering. There are also unresolved questions about implementation. Even if Congress establishes clearer statutory categories, regulators will still need to interpret and operationalize those definitions across thousands of tokens and rapidly evolving decentralized systems.

That complexity explains why previous attempts at crypto legislation repeatedly stalled. Digital assets do not fit neatly into traditional financial frameworks because many tokens simultaneously resemble commodities, securities, payment instruments, governance rights, and software protocols.

Even if the Senate Banking Committee advances the bill, supporters still face multiple hurdles: securing 60 Senate votes, reconciling differences with the Senate Agriculture Committee, aligning with the House version, and obtaining presidential approval.

Congress is ultimately attempting to codify an industry whose business models continue evolving faster than legislation itself can potentially keep up. The regulatory debate is no longer primarily about whether Washington should regulate digital assets. The debate is now about who will control the architecture of digital finance, and under what rules.