Crypto’s Defining Week Arrives as Senate Pushes CLARITY Act Forward

Highlights
The Senate Banking Committee’s May 14 markup of the CLARITY Act marks the most serious U.S. congressional effort yet to establish formal crypto market structure rules, especially around whether digital assets fall under SEC or CFTC oversight.
The legislation reflects a broader shift in Washington’s attitude toward crypto, with lawmakers treating blockchain infrastructure and stablecoins as strategic financial and geopolitical issues tied to U.S. competitiveness and dollar dominance.
Major disputes remain unresolved, particularly around stablecoin rewards, banking competition, and consumer protections, meaning the bill still faces significant political negotiation before any final passage.
There may be few days as important to crypto in the U.S. as this coming Thursday (May 14).