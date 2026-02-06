Citi Argues Tokenized Deposits Belong at the Core of Finance

Highlights
Banks are weighing tokenized deposits over stablecoins for institutional settlement due to stronger regulation, legal clarity and fiduciary alignment.
Banks view blockchain as infrastructure, not disruption, using tokenized deposits to modernize settlement and liquidity management, as well as fund mobility across accounts and jurisdictions without exiting the regulated banking perimeter.
Stablecoins complement rather than replace tokenized deposits, working best outside bank networks, with trust and client experience driving adoption.
Biswarup Chatterjee, global head of partnerships and innovation, Citi Services at Citi, where he oversees the development of business strategies for new products and services internally and via partnerships with FinTechs and industry utilities.
