Tokenized Deposits Set Up Banking’s Next Network Race

Highlights
Large banks are building a tokenized deposit network through The Clearing House, while FIS is extending digital money infrastructure to a broader banking market.
The coming contest may extend into who controls the next generation of payment rails.
Treasury management, liquidity movement and commercial settlement are emerging as the first proving grounds.
As volatility again rattles large swathes of the cryptocurrency market, the largest financial institutions in the United States are moving ahead with plans for a shared tokenized deposit network.