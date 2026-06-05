Tokenized Deposits Set Up Banking’s Next Network Race

Treasury management, liquidity movement and commercial settlement are emerging as the first proving grounds.

The coming contest may extend into who controls the next generation of payment rails.

Large banks are building a tokenized deposit network through The Clearing House, while FIS is extending digital money infrastructure to a broader banking market.

As volatility again rattles large swathes of the cryptocurrency market, the largest financial institutions in the United States are moving ahead with plans for a shared tokenized deposit network.

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The network will be operated by The Clearing House and is backed by JPMorganChase, Bank of America, Citi, Wells Fargo and other major banks. It’s targeted for launch in the first half of 2027.

The timing is notable because for many years, stablecoins dominated conversations about a digital dollar. Policymakers debated regulatory frameworks. Payment providers and FinTechs rushed to establish positions.

Yet as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster wrote in January, the long-term winner may not be stablecoins at all, but tokenized deposits that preserve the regulatory structure and economics of commercial banking while delivering the programmability and around-the-clock settlement capabilities associated with blockchain-based money.

The recent developments surrounding TCH and the participating banks envision a platform capable of supporting programmable treasury operations, liquidity management and cross-border payments using tokenized deposits that remain inside the regulated banking system. Unlike stablecoins, tokenized deposits remain bank liabilities and continue to reside on bank balance sheets. They would be a central determinant of why banks are investing.

Webster wrote that tokenized deposits are not an alternative form of money but rather a modernization of money already held within commercial banks. They maintain existing ownership, compliance and supervisory frameworks while allowing institutions to move money across blockchain infrastructure.

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JPMorganChase has already expanded its Kinexys tokenized deposit capabilities, while Citi has advanced tokenized treasury initiatives and HSBC has introduced tokenized deposit services for corporate clients.

A Familiar Divide Emerges

As tokenized deposits gain traction, we may tread some familiar ground, reminiscent of the structural divide that characterized the rollout of real-time payments.

When TCH launched the RTP® network in 2017, adoption initially centered on large financial institutions. The Federal Reserve’s subsequent launch of the FedNow® Service in 2023 broadened access across the banking ecosystem and gave small institutions another route into instant payments.

As for the echoes of the past, as far as tokenized deposits are concerned, TCH and its bank-owned tokenized deposit initiative seemingly have an initial target market of large institutions, multinational corporations and complex treasury operations.

In addition, there is FIS and its newly launched Lyriq platform.

FIS described Lyriq as infrastructure that enables regulated financial institutions to issue, manage and settle digital money while keeping deposits on their own balance sheets. The platform supports tokenized deposits and integrates with existing banking systems while providing continuous settlement capabilities.

In a conversation with Webster published Monday (June 1), FIS Co-President of Banking Solutions Jim Johnson said banks increasingly need payment infrastructure that operates in real time and supports new forms of programmable money. He specifically cited stablecoins and tokenized deposits as examples of instruments that traditional payment systems are not designed to accommodate.

That framing could be extended to some of the key concerns that dominated the early years of real-time payments.

The difference is that this time, the conversation centers on digital money itself rather than simply payment speed.

Who Serves the Rest of the Market?

The crucial question is whether tokenized deposits become concentrated among the largest institutions or spread broadly across regional banks, community banks and FinTech platforms.

The RTP-FedNow experience suggests the answer will ultimately be both.

Large-bank networks are often first to market because they can aggregate transaction volume and justify infrastructure investment. Broader adoption typically requires platforms capable of serving institutions with different operating models, technology stacks and customer bases.

Johnson told Webster that banks increasingly risk losing visibility into payment flows if they fail to modernize issuer and processing infrastructure. Payment rails are becoming strategic assets rather than back-office utilities.

Tokenized deposits may follow the same path as real-time payments. The largest institutions will establish the initial network effects, while technology providers extend access across the rest of the banking ecosystem.

The industry’s debate would shift away from whether banks should embrace stablecoins and toward how quickly banks can redesign deposits for a world in which settlement, liquidity management and treasury operations increasingly operate around the clock.

That is why the most important developments in digital money may not be happening in crypto markets at all. They may be unfolding inside the banking system.

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