FIS’ Jim Johnson: Banks That Don’t Own the Payment Flow Risk Losing the Customer
Watch more: Monday Conversation With FIS’ Jim Johnson
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Jim Johnson is the co-president of banking solutions at FIS, where he is responsible for identifying and securing business relationships and partnerships.