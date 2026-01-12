FIS Debuts Agentic Commerce Tool and Finalizes Global Payments Deal

Financial technology company FIS has introduced its first agentic commerce offering.

FIS says this new tool, announced Monday (Jan. 12), is the first to allow banks to “safely and securely” conduct commerce with artificial intelligence (AI) agents and card networks.

“Financial services companies are integral to agentic commerce because they provide the infrastructure, security protocols and payment systems that allow AI agents to transact safely and seamlessly,” the company said in a news release.

“As agentic payment transactions accelerate, this new offering empowers FIS’ bank clients to remain central to this new method of commerce by providing technologies that help banks identify and authorize agent-initiated transactions and support related compliance efforts.”

The release also noted that this will also let FIS banking clients institute fraud protections on their customers’ behalf. The offering, expected to be available by the end of the first quarter to all FIS issuing bank clients, is designed to allow issuers to securely use relevant know your agent (KYA) data and card details.

As PYMNTS wrote Monday, KYA “is emerging as the trust layer that makes delegated, machine-initiated commerce legible” to networks, issuers and merchants before fraud systems get involved. Without it, agent-driven transactions are viewed as suspicious noise, approval rates decline, and loyalty breaks down.

KYA applies the logic of “know your customer” and “know your business” to software, the report added, establishing which agent is acting, who authorized it and its permissions and limits.

“In practical terms, it turns delegated intent into something that can be verified rather than inferred,” PYMNTS wrote.

“That matters because agents behave exactly like the patterns fraud systems are trained to distrust. They operate continuously, retry efficiently and optimize relentlessly for completion. Without identity and mandate, those behaviors are indistinguishable from bot attacks or account takeover attempts.”

New forms of commerce, the report added, can only scale when “they fit within the mental and technical models that already govern money.” That framing is in line with PYMNTS’ coverage of Visa’s agentic commerce strategy, which examines how networks are extending identity and risk frameworks to accommodate AI-driven transactions without undermining approval rates or consumer confidence.

Also Monday, FIS announced it had completed its acquisition of Global Payments’ Issuer Solutions business, formerly known as TSYS, for $13.5 billion, while also finalizing the sale of its remaining minority stake in Worldpay to Global Payments.

“We are pleased to have closed this strategic acquisition ahead of schedule, enabling us to start 2026 in a strong position to deliver greater value to our financial institution and corporate clients,” said Stephanie Ferris, FIS CEO and president. “We’re looking forward to capitalizing on the unique opportunities this acquisition brings to our banking and payments business and building momentum through the year.”