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Building the Future of Digital Asset Infrastructure
From the Block
LayerZero Hack: Risks and Realities
By manipulating the cross-chain messaging layer that links together DeFi blockchain ecosystems, attackers highlighted how the trust assumptions embedded in crypto’s interoperability protocols can become liabilities, throwing into stark relief the landscape’s potential for not just isolated failures but systemic risk.
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When Stablecoins Hit the Checkout
As well-backed startups and global institutions alike converge on a common goal of moving money instantly, safely and invisibly across borders, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and Citi’s Ryan Rugg chat with Rain CEO and Co-Founder Farooq Malik about why the question may no longer be whether digital assets will matter but who can make them […]
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The Stablecoin Reality Check
In the latest “From the Block” episode, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster sits with Citi’s Ryan Rugg and Stable Sea’s Tanner Taddeo to unpack why, driven by risk-averse CFOs and the need for predictable, efficient money movement, enterprises are taking a surgical approach when deploying stablecoins to fix their payment pain points.
From the Block
Kraken and the Future of Crypto Banking
Kraken got its own’s Fed account last week. It was a big news story but may be less of a crypto milestone than a payments and banking infrastructure shift. It was also the topic of the latest ‘From the Block’ podcast episode, in which PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster discussed the development with Citi’s Ryan Rugg. […]
blockchain
Building the Rails for Institutional Crypto
Newly launched “Zero” network, backed by major market infrastructure players, targets institutional adoption by solving interoperability, security and scalability, the three hurdles keeping digital assets from mainstream financial rails.
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Where Digital Assets Meet Payments: Mastercard’s View
Stablecoins were supposed to disintermediate the card networks. So why is Mastercard the one doing the building? In the latest “From the Block,” PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and Citi’s Ryan Rugg puts the question straight to Mastercard’s Raj Dhamodharan—and get an answer that challenges almost everything the crypto faithful assumed.
holland and knight
Legislating Crypto’s Future
On the latest From the Block podcast, Holland and Knight attorney Andrew Balthazor tells PYMNTS’ Karen Webster and Citi’s Ryan Rugg that until crypto solves for scams, user errors and consumer remedies, more adoption just means more losses. Here’s what he says has to change.
From the Block
2026 Predictions
As blockchain heads into 2026, the conversation is shifting from big promises to hard realities. In the latest episode of “From the Block,” PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster chats with Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Global Head of Digital Assets Ryan Rugg about why the year ahead will be defined by whether digital assets can integrate […]
Episode One
Digital Assets and Stablecoins After GENIUS
In the debut episode of “From The Block,” PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster chats with Ryan Rugg, global head of digital assets for Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions, to separate digital-asset reality from market narrative. For banks and corporates, the shift is less about crypto and more about building always-on money movement that works inside the […]
From the Block
Trailer: Citi and PYMNTS Launch ‘From the Block’ Podcast: Straight Talk on Digital Assets
It’s a new must-listen show. Karen Webster and Ryan Rugg, global head of digital assets at Citi, are co-hosting ‘From the Block,’ a weekly podcast series that cuts through the noise and gives CFOs and treasurers the practical playbooks they need to evaluate stablecoins, tokenized assets and the infrastructure behind them.
This podcast is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, economic, legal, tax or accounting advice. Any views, unless reflected in Cit’s Research Reports, are those of the individual speakers and may not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or any of its affiliates. Any assumptions or information contained herein constitute an opinion only, as of the date of this recording or on any specified dates mentioned during the discussion and is subject to change without notice. Any forecasts or forward-looking statements may not be attained.