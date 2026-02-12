Legislating Crypto’s Future

On the latest From the Block podcast, Holland and Knight attorney Andrew Balthazor tells PYMNTS’ Karen Webster and Citi’s Ryan Rugg that until crypto solves for scams, user errors and consumer remedies, more adoption just means more losses. Here’s what he says has to change.

Episode Summary

In this podcast episode, Karen Webster and Ryan Rugg discuss crypto regulation and digital assets with Andrew Balthazor from Holland and Knight LLP. Balthazor shares his journey from being a U.S. Army intelligence officer to specializing in crypto asset disputes. He explains how his interest in computers and early exposure to Bitcoin led him to law school and eventually to working with crypto assets at Holland and Knight. The conversation delves into the evolving landscape of crypto regulation and the application of laws in the digital asset space. Balthazor's unique background highlights the intersection of technology, law, and innovation in the crypto industry.