Digital Assets and Stablecoins After GENIUS

In the debut episode of “From The Block,” PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster chats with Ryan Rugg, global head of digital assets for Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions, to separate digital-asset reality from market narrative. For banks and corporates, the shift is less about crypto and more about building always-on money movement that works inside the rules.

Episode Summary

In this episode of "From the Block," Karen Webster and Ryan Rugg discuss the impact of the Genius Act and regulatory changes on digital assets and stable coins. They highlight the shift in the administration's stance towards innovation and the importance of clear regulatory frameworks for institutions. While the regulatory landscape is still evolving, there is growing confidence and new use cases emerging in the digital assets space. The conversation delves into how these developments are paving the way for future innovation and competitive advantages in the industry.