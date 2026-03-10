Kraken and the Future of Crypto Banking

Kraken got its own’s Fed account last week. It was a big news story but may be less of a crypto milestone than a payments and banking infrastructure shift. It was also the topic of the latest ‘From the Block’ podcast episode, in which PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster discussed the development with Citi’s Ryan Rugg. Together they unpacked what could be the first test of whether digital asset institutions can plug directly into the U.S. financial system.

Episode Summary

In a special episode of From the Block, Karen Webster and Ryan Rugg discuss Kraken Financial's milestone of obtaining a master payment account from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. This move marks the first time a digital asset company gains direct access to the Fed's payment rails, positioning crypto as core financial infrastructure. Kraken operates under the Speedy Agreement, a state-chartered bank with unique regulations like a 100% reserve requirement and no traditional lending. Wyoming aims to become a hub for digital asset firms, with Kraken leading the way. This achievement signifies a bridge between traditional banking and the crypto industry. The rigorous approval process highlights the significance of this milestone for Kraken and the crypto market.