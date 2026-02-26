Where Digital Assets Meet Payments: Mastercard’s View

Stablecoins were supposed to disintermediate the card networks. So why is Mastercard the one doing the building? In the latest “From the Block,” PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and Citi’s Ryan Rugg puts the question straight to Mastercard’s Raj Dhamodharan—and get an answer that challenges almost everything the crypto faithful assumed.

Episode Summary

Join Ryan Rugg, Karen Webster, and Raj Dhamodharan in "From the Block" as they delve into Mastercard's role in digital assets and payments. They explore the intersection of stable coins, blockchain, and payment networks, emphasizing the importance of solving the last mile problem for widespread acceptance. The conversation highlights the evolution of digital assets beyond investments to everyday utility, emphasizing the future of interconnected networks and the need for practical applications in global commerce. The discussion addresses the symbiotic relationship between Mastercard and digital assets, raising questions about mutual relevance and the transformative potential of stable coins in reshaping the payments landscape. Dive into this insightful dialogue for a fresh perspective on the convergence of traditional finance with digital innovation.