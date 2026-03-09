Building the Rails for Institutional Crypto

Episode Summary

From the Block podcast features Ryan Rugg and Karen Webster discussing stable coins and institutional crypto with Brian Pellegrino, CEO of Layer Zero Labs. They delve into the importance of interoperability in blockchain networks and how Layer Zero Labs aims to bridge traditional finance with blockchain technology. Layer Zero Labs recently launched Xero, a high-performance blockchain in collaboration with Citadel, DTCC, and Google Cloud. Pellegrino compares their role to a messaging platform, emphasizing their focus on creating a seamless and open network for data transfer. This episode highlights the significance of interoperability in advancing digital assets and the future of connected ecosystems in the crypto space.