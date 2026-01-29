As blockchain heads into 2026, the conversation is shifting from big promises to hard realities. In the latest episode of “From the Block,” PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster chats with Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Global Head of Digital Assets Ryan Rugg about why the year ahead will be defined by whether digital assets can integrate into the operational, regulatory and risk frameworks of mainstream finance.

Episode Summary

Join Ryan Rugg, Citi's Global Head of Digital Assets, and Karen Webster, CEO of PYMNTS, on the podcast "From the Block" as they explore 2026 predictions on stable coins and digital assets. They discuss how these assets are becoming a standard part of institutional portfolios, with a shift towards discussing how much to invest rather than whether to invest at all. The dialogue around digital assets is maturing as infrastructure, risk models, custody approvals, and accounting treatments improve. While more institutions are incorporating digital assets, it's still a small portion of portfolios due to regulatory considerations. The trend indicates a growing acceptance of digital assets in traditional financial spaces.