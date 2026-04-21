MiCA Forces Crypto Firms to Get Licensed or Get Out

Highlights
With full enforcement starting this July, the EU’s MiCA is spurring a market reset that is shifting the playing field toward fewer, fully compliant players.
MiCA is pushing the sector toward institutionalization — trading flexibility and speed for transparency, oversight and integration with traditional finance.
Still, over 90% of stablecoin activity in Europe remains USD-based, as regulation alone has not yet overcome the liquidity and network advantages of dollar-backed tokens.
Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation (MiCA) was never designed to be subtle. Born as a sweeping attempt to impose order on a fast-moving, often opaque crypto sector, it put stablecoins squarely at the center of its ambitions.