Crypto Embraces Regulator-in-the-Loop Strategy as Federal Rules Roll Out

Highlights
U.S. regulators are shifting crypto from adversarial to structured oversight, making regulatory engagement a core competitive strategy.
New and coordinated rulemaking is operationalizing stablecoins as regulated financial infrastructure for payments and treasury use, within constraints.
Ongoing, industry-backed efforts like the CLARITY Act aim to classify assets and split oversight, pushing crypto toward full integration into the financial system despite remaining risks.
Few industries have fates as entwined with their regulatory guardrails as crypto. After all, few industries are as unregulated as crypto has traditionally been. At least in the U.S.