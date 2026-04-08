IMF Warns Crypto Risks Could Trigger Financial Instability

Highlights
Researchers have found that blockchain adoption is following an innovation–crisis cycle, offering efficiency but introducing new and potentially systemic risks.
Moving finance on-chain is a structural shift that removes frictions, boosting speed but also amplifying instability.
Experts warn of liquidity shocks, weaker safeguards, and the need for stronger regulation as crypto integrates with traditional finance.
Financial systems have typically evolved through a combination of innovation and crisis. It tends to go like this: New technologies promise efficiency, only for their risks to become apparent under stress. Over time, institutions, regulations and practices adapt.