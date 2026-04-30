Mastercard and Wells Fargo Target the Friction Slowing B2B Cards
For decades, B2B payments have been treated as back‑office plumbing—necessary, unglamorous and largely unchanged. Invoices pile up, checks linger and reconciliation remains stubbornly manual. The result isn’t just inefficiency; it’s an experience that quietly drags on both buyers and suppliers, with little upside for anyone.
Nick White is Mastercard’s senior vice president of commercial acceptance.
Paul Uher is the head of commercial and corporate banking merchant services at Wells Fargo.