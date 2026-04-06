Mapping the Digital Dollar Graveyard of Failed Stablecoin Pilots

Highlights
Stablecoins are gaining legitimacy and being integrated into institutional finance, but many high-profile projects have stalled due to regulatory barriers, weak demand, or lack of real-world adoption.
Failed or limited initiatives (e.g., Diem, IBM World Wire, bank pilots) show that technical feasibility alone isn’t enough. Alignment between regulation, institutions and users is critical.
Rather than replacing financial systems, stablecoins are being selectively absorbed into existing infrastructure, mainly in B2B, treasury, and settlement use cases.
Stablecoins seem to have found their winning enterprise narrative. Having evolved past their history as crypto-native instruments, stablecoins are instead becoming programmable financial primitives embedded within institutional workflows.